eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Lowered to $11.75 at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $11.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

eXp World Trading Down 3.6 %

eXp World stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. eXp World has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $983.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

