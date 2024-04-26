RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 51.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

RPC has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RPC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

RPC Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE RES opened at $7.36 on Friday. RPC has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

