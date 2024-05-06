LSV Asset Management Purchases 14,900 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.68% of Deluxe worth $43,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Deluxe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Deluxe by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,666 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $21.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $943.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.85%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.