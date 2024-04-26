Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.24 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

