Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0.1%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $59.14. Approximately 2,794,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,762,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $485.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,990,016 shares of company stock worth $1,694,287,237. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

