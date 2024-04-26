Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $936,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $238.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

