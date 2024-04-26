Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-$15.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $95.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $92.54 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Get Our Latest Report on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.