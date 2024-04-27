Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,098 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

