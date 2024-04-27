Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 52,678 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,678 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after acquiring an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 730,621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

