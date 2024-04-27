Callan Capital LLC Purchases 22,823 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 1.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $19,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 36,493 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.