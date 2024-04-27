Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $118,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,332,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 122,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $59.11 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

