Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.24 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $380.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,865 shares of company stock worth $16,029,280 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

