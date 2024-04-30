Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 162.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.49. 619,734 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

