Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Northland Securities currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextracker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.17.

NXT stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Nextracker has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

