PENN Entertainment (PENN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect PENN Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts expect PENN Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

