Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.03) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.34) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.15) to GBX 430 ($5.40) in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,928.57%.
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza Group
In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,698 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £18,461.52 ($23,189.95). 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
