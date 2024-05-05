Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.03) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.34) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.15) to GBX 430 ($5.40) in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOM

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

LON:DOM opened at GBX 313.80 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 342.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 356.40. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of GBX 267.40 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 432.20 ($5.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,928.57%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza Group

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,698 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £18,461.52 ($23,189.95). 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.