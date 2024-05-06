Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Capitalization of $110.62 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $110.62 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004639 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011080 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

