Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 2,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 198,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.54.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
