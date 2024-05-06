TransAct Technologies (TACT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. TransAct Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TACT stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TACT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

