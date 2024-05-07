Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 41,488 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,740. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

