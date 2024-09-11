Stratis Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $51,891.16 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.96 or 0.04066817 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00040768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

