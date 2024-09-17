One Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $696.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $660.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $300.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

