NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $4.39 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00006722 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and $180.39 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,642,886 coins and its circulating supply is 1,130,051,274 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

