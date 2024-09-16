Head-To-Head Review: Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) vs. Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 223.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT 13.45% 5.47% 1.86% Healthpeak Properties 11.93% 3.51% 1.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Healthpeak Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 3 3 0 2.29 Healthpeak Properties 0 5 8 1 2.71

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus price target of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.01%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Healthpeak Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 5.28 $13.66 million $0.43 54.07 Healthpeak Properties $543.46 million 29.14 $306.01 million $0.35 64.29

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

