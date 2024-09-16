Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.64 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.