Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

