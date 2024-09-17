Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance
Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.73.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.