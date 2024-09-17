Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Quest Critical Metals Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.06. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990. Quest Critical Metals has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.15.

Quest Critical Metals Company Profile

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

