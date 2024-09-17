Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 138,191 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of McDonald’s worth $451,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.11.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $296.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.50. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

