Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson Buys 78 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson bought 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$235.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,402.76.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TSE:TRI traded down C$7.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$227.81. The stock had a trading volume of 154,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$225.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$223.00. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$163.01 and a 12-month high of C$242.92. The stock has a market cap of C$102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.8291688 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.