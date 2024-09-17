Meter Governance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,330.40 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $13.96 million and $48,330.40 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,447,990 coins and its circulating supply is 31,291,944 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,441,489 with 31,287,792 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.44253891 USD and is down -8.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $58,334.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

