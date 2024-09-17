Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.23

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Metallurgical Co. of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

