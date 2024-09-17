GXChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

