Toncoin (TON) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00009141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.80 billion and approximately $245.44 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,972,260 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,936,227.127173 with 2,533,087,268.4226694 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.49892706 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 555 active market(s) with $203,666,007.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

