Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 146,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 41,743 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 623,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,847. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

