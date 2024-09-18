Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 369,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

