Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Shares Up 0.4%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 17,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 23,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.88.
Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of C$14.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.356383 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
