Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Shares Up 0.4%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 17,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 23,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.88.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of C$14.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.356383 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Alison Leanne Howard sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total value of C$41,055.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alison Leanne Howard sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total value of C$41,055.00. Also, Director John David Wright sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.49, for a total value of C$31,905.98. Insiders have sold a total of 25,478 shares of company stock worth $117,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

