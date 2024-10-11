Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Increases By 114.2%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,086,000 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the September 15th total of 974,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,860.0 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHEAF remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.