Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $404.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.34 and a fifty-two week high of $410.94. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

