Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.