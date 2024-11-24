Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,317,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $63,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

PEP opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.85 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.