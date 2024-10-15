Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.81. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,782. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

