Curi RMB Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,193 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

