Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at about $17,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 205,836 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

