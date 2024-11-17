WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Purchases Shares of 264,999 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 264,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $49.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.