WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Purchases Shares of 264,999 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 264,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $49.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
