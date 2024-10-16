Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

