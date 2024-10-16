Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 55,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $474.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

