FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,561 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $483.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 37.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

