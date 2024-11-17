Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 338,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

