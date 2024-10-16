Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Short Interest Update

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 473,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Imunon Price Performance
IMNN stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 206,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,230. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.13.
Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imunon will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Imunon
About Imunon
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imunon
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.