Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Short Interest Update

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 473,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Imunon Price Performance

IMNN stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 206,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,230. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imunon will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMNN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a report on Thursday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Imunon

About Imunon

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.