Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 731,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,183. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.34. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

